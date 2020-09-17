Smoky Thursday in Oregon, then flash flooding concerns

Flash flooding may hit areas most affected by the fires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wildfire smoke will continue to linger over the Portland metro, Salem and Eugene for Thursday, but then the chance for severe thunderstorms brings flash flooding concerns.

The Air Quality Alert is set to expire at noon Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, the thunderstorm chances increase near Eugene. Elsewhere, showers will arrive by Thursday night, but the severe thunderstorms will arrive a little later and into Friday.

The extended forecast calls for more showers, cool temperatures, and a chance for thunderstorms by Thursday. Smoke should thin with improving air quality this weekend. But it’s possible the smoke may return at times, even next week, as large fires continue to burn.