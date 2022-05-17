PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You definitely won’t have to twist your friend’s arm to go outside today. For those with little ones, you shouldn’t have to persuade them to get outside today. It will be a nice day to just get outdoors and soak in the sun.

Surface high pressure will keep us away from most clouds and it will also encourage tame weather. The day will start a little cooler than the last few days because of the clear sky overnight Monday into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will warm through the day, eventually topping off around the upper 60s. Sports after school? It’ll be just about perfect for running around or some baseball.

Swipe through the graphics to get a visual idea of the forecast. Above that surface high pressure, we do have a westerly flow. We will have some higher clouds moving in through the day. Thicker clouds by late Tuesday, but we won’t have any rain. Futurecast will support those thicker clouds around 8 to 9 p.m. The aforementioned high pressure will break down late, eventually opening the door for rain on Wednesday.

Temperatures up on the mountain today will be in the mid-50s, mostly sunny and mild. This will melt off some snow up there. Snow levels take a dive again with the next system, which should bring in more snow. Highs working into the 70s for Pendleton and likely areas around Madras. Not a bad day for you folks too. Have a good Tuesday.