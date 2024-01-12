PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The highly anticipated blast of arctic air will bring freezing rain, snow, and dangerous temperatures to parts of the Portland area.

The first few snowflakes could start to fall around Portland as early as the mid-morning hours Friday. Very little accumulation is expected with this first round of snow. The biggest impact felt will be the falling temperatures and the increased winds. The brunt of the storm won’t arrive until the evening hours Friday and continues through Saturday morning.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the overnight hours on Friday. That’s where afternoon highs Saturday will struggle to make it into the mid-20s. It’s Saturday’s cold temperatures that will keep the snow chance over Portland. Farther south along the Willamette Valley will be cold, but warm air will be trapped just above the surface. That’s where the ice potential increases.

Snow accumulation will be near an inch to nearly eight inches through Saturday evening. That’s when the moisture is expected to exit. Ice accumulation could be near a half-inch south of the Wilsonville area. Travel along I-5 and Hwy 101 will likely start being impacted as early as Saturday morning. Travel along the Columbia River Gorge will be impacted as early as Friday evening as colder air moves through that area much earlier.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s cold and snowy weather forecast for the week

Any precipitation that falls this weekend won’t clear any time soon. Temperatures will remain below freezing through the start of next week. Another round of a wintry mix is possible later next week before conditions return to near to seasonal conditions.