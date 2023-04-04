PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow chances remain for higher elevated locations Tuesday morning — but the snow threat isn’t expected to last long.

Snow elevations will remain above 700 feet Tuesday morning when accumulation isn’t expected below 1,500 ft.

Portland’s rain/snow timeline Tuesday morning, April 4, 2023

Road impacts will be minor for the Portland metro area as early morning lows will remain above freezing. Some slushy spots will still be possible over the highest points of the West Hills in Portland.

Foothills of the Cascades and Coast Range could also see some slushy roads above 1,500 feet Tuesday morning.

Portland road impacts with possible Tuesday morning snow

Clearing skies during the mid-morning hours will help warm afternoon temperatures to the low 50s.

Afternoon highs should be in the upper 50s to low 60s for the first week of April. Portland typically sees an average high of 62 degrees for the fourth month of the year.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s ‘normal’ weather conditions for the month of April

Tuesday’s snow chance is late in the season, but not as late as the record latest measurable snowfall seen just last year. That’s when Portland saw a total of 0.3 inches of snow on April 12, 2022.

Portland’s latest measurable snow record

Portland’s snow machine is shut off by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to rebound to near-normal conditions by the week’s end.

Portland’s extended forecast with warmer weekend temperatures expected

Afternoon highs could go as warm as the low to mid-60s by Easter Sunday. Slightly drier skies are also possible by the weekend and into next week.