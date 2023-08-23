PORTLAND, Ore, (KOIN) — Summer heat and the lack of moisture helps expose Mt. Hood as winter snow continues to melt in August.

A bare view of Mt. Hood is typical during the late summer months. Snow patently waits as days get shorter, temperatures drop, and moisture returns to the region. A cooling trend is normal for September for all locations across the Pacific Northwest. Portland’s average highs drop by nearly 10 degrees over the course of a month. That’s where a small amount of moisture could have big impacts on the views seen towards a colder Mt. Hood.

All this snow talk comes after Timberline Lodge recorded a morning low of 38°F for Wednesday, August 23, 2023. That’s just six-degrees away from falling to the freezing mark.

Early morning lows drop into the 30s at Timberline Lodge on Mt. Hood Wednesday, August 23, 2023 as very little snow remains on the peak during the warmer afternoon hours

While the National Weather Service doesn’t keep records on snowfall amounts on Mt. Hood, Mt. Hood Meadows does keep some reports. The ski resort typically sees snow fall and stick to the ground in the month of November. That’s where an average of 17″ of snow is typically seen with an average of three snowy days during the second to last month of the year.

Mt. Hood views from downtown Portland and Mt. Hood Meadows through the seasons as snow accumulation varies

If a strong enough system moves through the area early enough in August of September its possible to see snow near the top of the peak at 11,239 ft. That’s where the air is thin enough and cool enough to support snow formation.

Mountain snow isn’t in the forecast for the final week of August this year. However, September’s cooler temperatures does start to increase the likelihood of Mt. Hood seeing a snow shower or two.