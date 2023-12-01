PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow has been falling throughout the Gorge Friday morning, coating the roads and delaying schools in the area.

The snow, which started Thursday night, is expected to impact road conditions in the area, and despite some areas likely warming up, the snow and slush will stay on the road, says KOIN 6 meteorologist Kelley Bayern.

According to Bayern, the Cascade Locks area is expected to warm up, but east of Multnomah Falls there will still be snow and slush throughout the day, impacting the conditions.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan was on the roads to get an idea of the road conditions Friday morning and found between two and three inches of snow in Hood River.

