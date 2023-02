A snow plow clears snow off a street, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area, so if snow starts piling up you might be wondering where the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s snow plows are.

Luckily, PBOT has an interactive map that gives residents a chance to track the movements of the city’s plows and other road crews as they work on clearing snowy streets.

Track the movements of the plows and road crews below.

