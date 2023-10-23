PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to fall across the Oregon Cascades this week, bringing multiple inches of powder to Mount Hood.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern forecasts that a cold system is expected to arrive Tuesday, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions along mountain passes.

“Short-lived snow accumulations will be possible down to the mountain passes with a rain and snow mix down to about 2,500 feet for some communities in the foothills,” Bayern said.

Between 3 and 5 inches of snow will be possible in the Government Camp area on Tuesday night. Another 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible Wednesday.

Snow showers remain possible into Saturday.

“The mountain snowfall is right on cue for this time of the year,” Bayern said. “We tend to see our first big mountain snowfall at the end of October or early November. Cross your fingers. If this keeps up, maybe we’ll be skiing on Mt. Hood by Thanksgiving.”

Bayern added that the forecast shows virtually no chance for snow to reach the valley floor.