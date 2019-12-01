Portland metro sees snow fall, advisories overnight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first batch of snow in the Portland metro area fell late Saturday and early Sunday, though a loft of warmer air moved in during the overnight hours.

By 5 a.m., the air temperature in Portland was 39. The moisture changed from snow to rain, though the possibility of freezing rain continues near the western edge of the Columbia River Gorge through Sunday and in the western hills.

The KOIN 6 Weather Team said light snow is still possible for Portland but the likelihood of accumulation is small. There is higher confidence for snow from Cascade Locks to the east with totals around 2-5 inches. This will be more of a Gorge event before the Valley.

Just around 10:45 a.m., Portland saw a few flakes as showers came in with a mix of snow and rain. The Northwest Weather Service Portland predicts Washington and Columbia Counties especially will see those mixes through midday.

A mix of snow & rain in South #Portland right now! Too warm to stick, but it does validate me lighting all my Christmas candles 🤓🤗 #orwx @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/tpt2SJ3bWQ — Emily Burris (@emilyburrisTV) December 1, 2019

TriMet kept a few MAX trains running overnight to avoid any ice buildup but as temperatures continue to rise above freezing, all buses and trains will be running on regular schedules without any issues. If there is a threat of snow or ice, keep an eye on trimet.org/alerts before heading out.

Winter Weather Advisories remained in effect until 10 a.m. on Sunday around the Portland metro, including locations in the south near Salem. Other Winter Weather Advisories stretched until noon through the Gorge. Travel could be tricky until mid-day.

The Portland International Airport is dealing with a few delays — but not from this storm. As that storm moves across the country towards the Northeast, both arrivals and departures are being pushed back at PDX.

Watch below for the latest update from KOIN 6 Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock on what’s next for the Gorge and the surrounding areas.

Chief meteorologist Natasha Stenbock is giving you a forecast from her front porch this morning. Your drive through portions of the gorge and along I-84 in eastern OR and Idaho will be tough today: www.tripcheck.com. Share your snow pictures here! Posted by KOIN 6 on Sunday, December 1, 2019

Viewers tweeted and sent photos showing snow on the ground in Bethany.

Thank you @JoseJAraya ! We are waiting for that warmer air to arrive, that snow will continue for a little while in your area! https://t.co/1MQpmoAOxn — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) December 1, 2019

And KOIN 6 News Anchorman Jeff Gianola tweeted video from 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Snow falling Saturday night pic.twitter.com/RirrdCnzMi — Jeff Gianola (@jeffgKOIN) December 1, 2019

