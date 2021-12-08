Snow, gusty winds aim for mountain passes today

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fog and drizzle continues overnight. Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades begins 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday: Cold front arrives late morning to mid day. Wind gusting from the west. The sun will make an appearance for the afternoon with isolated showers. Snow levels drop to 3,500′ Wednesday morning to 2,000′ by the afternoon or evening.

Wednesday night to Thursday morning: Big drop in temps! Snow level could go as low as 1,500′ to 1,000′ early Thursday morning. This could be a scenario where someone living in the West Hills who’s awake Thursday at 2 a.m. might encounter snowflakes falling and melting on impact. At that time, however, snow may accumulate at the Sunset Rest Area over Highway 26 going to the coast.

Thursday: Worst time to drive over mountain passes. Windy with snow accumulations approaching 8-12″. Possible thunderstorms at the coast.

Saturday: Big wind and rain day.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY