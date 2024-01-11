PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon and Washington’s next round of winter weather could bring impactful snow and ice to the region by Saturday.

However, the locations and accumulation of snow and ice will all come down to timing of when the moisture and cold air arrives in the Pacific Northwest.

As of Thursday afternoon, snow accumulation looks more likely for the Portland area with ice likely south of Wilsonville.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart share the differing snow accumulation models for the Portland area through the end of Saturday, January 13, 2024

Meanwhile, snow accumulation around Portland could range anywhere from an inch to nearly 10″ in some locations. It all depends on how long the moisture is expected to sit overhead. If the cold air is slow to enter the Portland metro area, then rain will likely fall first, which is worse than the snow start scenario.

If rain falls first, that will likely create a sheet of ice below the snow. That could lead to a very slick scenario around Portland. It would also put added weight on tree limbs and power lines, helping to increase the power outage potential.

Icy conditions alone are expected to increase the power outage risk and make travel near impossible for some by Saturday night. The chance for ice is almost certain for locations south of the Wilsonville area along the Willamette Valley. Ice will also stretch closer to the Oregon Coast. Some of the ice could be near almost a half inch in some locations. Travel along Interstate 5 will be hazardous if not impossible by Saturday night.

Portland will likely stay clear of the iciest conditions with this latest round of winter weather. That’s thanks to the cold easterly winds helping turn rain to snow sooner than it will along the southern Willamette Valley.

Scattered snow showers around Portland could start by the mid-morning hours. Scattered snow showers are more likely Friday morning than the persistent and accumulative snow Portland will see later in the day. The brunt of the snow is expected to increase and put the most snow on the ground by late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Snow showers are possible around Portland as early as the morning of Friday, January 12, 2024

Furthermore, any snow falling on Friday and Saturday isn’t expected to melt anytime soon. Sub-freezing temperatures will keep any snow or ice on the ground through the start of next week when temperatures slowly begin to warm.

Stay with the KOIN 6 Weather Team to get the most accurate weather forecast as Oregon and Washington prepare for this major winter storm.