A Futurecast image of expected snow, rain and snow/rain mix in the Portland metro area around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although spring has been in the air these past few days in the Portland metro area, winter weather is expected to make a comeback to the Pacific Northwest.

A wet and cool pattern develops on Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Rain is expected to pick up by midday with scattered showers continuing through the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms may develop by the evening for much of Oregon. Areas of downpours and small hail are possible within these storms.

Everything will quickly change by Friday morning when the Portland metro area will see a chance of snow or snow mixed with rain.

Timing: Snow or mixed showers may start anytime around midnight tonight to 9-10 a.m. on Friday. Showers then transition to rain that will continue throughout the afternoon. Keep in mind that heavy showers throughout the day may be cold enough to briefly produce snow.

Totals: Light snow accumulations around 1 inch possible on roadways for elevations above 700 feet. Meanwhile, in Southwest Washington’s Clark and Cowlitz counties, the foothills above 1000 feet may see 4 inches or more of snow. Above 2000 feet, areas could see 12 inches or more.

Impact: Most roads in Portland Friday morning will see bare and wet conditions as snowfall melts quickly. This should be a low-impact event for the majority of Portland with snowfall staying mainly in the hills.

We’ll see another chance for brief snow showers around the Portland metro area come Saturday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected.

That being said, the Cascades and the Coast Range should see heavy snowfall starting Thursday night into Saturday, making it tough to travel in the passes. But it’s good news for the snowpack and spring skiers and snowboarders.