Snow levels drop by the weekend, bringing more mountain snow

Temps will be in the upper 20s this weekend in the Cascades

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – What can rival king tides on the coast this weekend? How about some fresh mountain snow and great slope conditions by Sunday?

We have a rush of cooler air moving in on Saturday morning, which will help bring our snow levels down low enough to produce snow for the passes and ski resorts. If you’re looking for a day with some blue sky, that will be on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to float around the upper 20s both weekend days. It’s likely that the ski resorts will have fresh accumulations in the double-digits.





Thursday AM

Let’s take a look at the snow levels, which have been relatively high and leading to wet to near rainy conditions near the base of the ski resorts. Not this weekend! Notice the plunge by Saturday morning? This is going to be that cold air moving in and take that snow level down beyond Government Camp. The GFS weather model is trying to suggest cooler air than the ECMWF weather model come Saturday morning. Snow levels settling around 2,000 – 2,500 feet.

If you’re planning something that is backcountry this weekend, make sure you’re up-to-date on your avalanche concerns. You can find out more about the avalanche forecast here.

Learn more about avalanches by listening to our Your Weather podcast below