PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring thunderstorms brought rain, wind, hail, and lightning to parts of the Portland metro area Saturday afternoon. A few stronger storms dropped enough hail down in areas like Woodstock, Oregon and Hockinson, Washington Saturday afternoon that it started to look like snow!

This active weather isn’t expected to come to an end this weekend. A KOIN 6 Weather Alert remains in place through Monday afternoon.

Western Oregon and Washington’s thunderstorm potential Sunday, April 2, 2023

Thunderstorms continue to be the biggest concern Sunday afternoon, but nothing is expected to turn severe. A rumble of thunder, a clap of lightning, and another round of small hail is all possible with Sunday’s rain chances.

Portland’s extended forecast as Weather Alert Days stay in place through Monday afternoon

Snow elevations are on the move once again. The Portland metro area could see a snow flurry or two early Monday morning. Any snow that does fall will melt on contact below 1,500 feet. A KOIN 6 Weather Alert remains in place through Monday afternoon when snow elevations rise above 2,500 feet.