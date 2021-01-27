Snow over for now for Portland, valley; rain on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The highly anticipated snow finally showed up, but as quickly as it arrived, it has swiftly departed.

There is no more low elevation valley snow in the forecast and the only snow you’ll find is on the ground already. Below is a quick rewind to Tuesday as we look at some of the snow totals around the Greater Portland Metro Area. No doubt the higher elevations caught the most snow, but it was the communities west of Portland that caught the most. The most impressive totals came around the hills of the coast range and areas to the south near West Salem.

For Portland, we will take what we can get. The airport officially came in with just a trace of snow, but there were definitely larger measurements for those in the hills. We nearly waited a full year for snow!

We have to go back to the end of March 2020 for our last snowfall, which was also just a trace. I’m not sure if I would classify this as a thrilling event, but it was exciting to finally see some snow around here.

Now that our snow event is over, we still have to keep an eye on this area of low pressure as it meanders around the region for the next day. It has traveled south, where the visible satellite shows the core of the low pressure west of southern Oregon. A winter atmospheric river is streaming moisture right into California, tossing plenty of rain and snow for the region. The Sierra Nevada mountain range is going to collect massive snow amounts with this event. I mean multiple feet of snow and likely more. With that area of low pressure strutting around to the south, that usually means we have a cutoff low or a protruding trough that will cover the region. In this circumstance, we have a digging trough with plenty of cooler air around to the north.

Visible Satellite

850 EURO Weather Model Wed AM

This graphic below gives a general idea of that, with that area of blue cutting south of California, with that area of low pressure stationed right where the low is in the visible satellite. That is allowing for plenty of cooler air to hang out around our region. This will keep our cooler winter temperatures (average) around through the week. We will have another trough move our direction by the weekend, which will have a similar impact, with likely no valley snow.

You can see how the remainder of the afternoon plays out in the day planner below. Temperatures should push the mid 40s this afternoon, and there’s a chance the showers may return by the evening. However, it should be well above freezing for any sort of snow.

This is actually going to be the return of that low pressure as it is tugged by the collar back our direction to the north. It will not be as strong and the moisture will not be as deep as our situation on Tuesday. It may provide a boost for snow in the mountains as it trucks north.