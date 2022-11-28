PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The snow really piled up Sunday night across the northern Oregon Cascades. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades Monday morning for another 15-20 inches of snow at and above the passes.

The Willamette Valley and Oregon Coast will see passing showers Monday with cool afternoon high temperatures in the mid-40s. Skies will clear out Monday night and allow cold conditions across the Portland metro area. Lows Monday night should fall to 32 or below in the metro area.

Any leftover rainfall on area roads could freeze later Monday night, so please be careful early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is a mostly dry day before the next wet and windy system arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The weather pattern we are forecasting this week will be an evolving one, with the exact timing of storm systems still up in the air. We are also watching for a chance of some low elevation snow possible this week.

The timing of any valley snow will be fine tuned each day this week, so stay with KOIN 6 for updates 24/7.