PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From wind and rain to cold and snow. Portland prepares to see some of the first few flakes of the winter season late Tuesday night.

Winds will slow through the day as scattered rain showers remain. Despite the threat of snow, afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40s Tuesday.

As evening temperatures cool, snow elevations will start to drop. Any snow that falls will likely melt on contact thanks to the mild afternoon conditions. Some weather models are indicating nearly an inch of snow by Wednesday morning, while others are predicting no snow.

The snowiest and least snowiest accumulation scenarios for the Portland area from Tuesday night’s snow showers to Wednesday afternoon

For those living closer to 1,000 feet, the chance to see snow accumulating on grassy surfaces are more likely. Those at Portland International Airport and downtown will likely see a few wet flakes late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Those flakes won’t survive anything more than their descent from the cloud to the ground.

Snow flurry survival outlook for the Portland area by Wednesday morning, January 10, 2024

After the first threat of winter weather comes a second one later in the week. That’s due to the cold air diving south from Canada. East winds will likely kick up this weekend, helping to cool Portland’s temperatures.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s active week of weather as winter returns to the Pacific Northwest

This weekend’s temperatures will likely be the coldest conditions we’ve seen so far this winter season. Mountain snow is a given, but Portland could see another round of winter precipitation by Saturday. The KOIN 6 Weather Team will continue to track this fast-changing storm as it develops.