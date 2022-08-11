Winter is coming, but what sort of a winter will it be?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been a hot summer for the Pacific Northwest — and many are probably looking ahead to the winter months.

The Farmer’s Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to “get ready to ‘Shake, shiver, and shovel!'”

“According to our extended forecasts, this winter season will have plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures!” the Farmer’s Almanac said.

But what’s in store for the Pacific Northwest? Residents in Oregon, Washington and Idaho can look forward to “Brisk Normal Precipitation,” according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

Although the first day of winter is officially Dec. 21, the Farmer’s Almanac says it will start feeling like winter earlier this year than last year for many across the U.S.

As for how much snow we could see this season, the Farmer’s Almanac says “the Pacific Northwest will see about-normal winter precipitation.”

The Farmers’ Almanac’s 2022-23 Winter Outlook for the contiguous United States (Courtesy: Farmers’ Almanac)

The Farmer’s Almanac is issuing a “Hot Chocolate Warning” for the East Coast and South, especially in January 2023, but Pacific Northwest residents should keep “extra flannels” on hand for the brisk and cool conditions expected this upcoming winter.

As for how winter will end, Farmer’s Almanac says the U.S. should “expect a lion-like end of March,” which if it’s anything like last April for Portland, we may see a wild start to spring.

As for more Winter 2022-23 predictions, The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s outlook is due around Labor Day.