Snow hits Government Camp as holidays approach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Those in higher elevations woke up to snow falling outside their windows on Monday morning.

But some are not too happy about the trials the snow could bring, including putting on chains in miserable conditions.

Brothers Brian and Dennis Colt passed through Government Camp on their way to Madras on Monday. They regretted not putting their chains on as soon as they saw warning signs.

“It’s difficult to get the chains on when the car is sliding,” said Brian.

Mountain snow remains in the cards for holiday travel, with snow potentially falling as low as 2,500 feet.

KOIN 6 News meteorologists are expecting snowfall today and even more tomorrow. ODOT officials said traveling through the passes is going to be particularly dicey.

“The most important thing people can do is go to TripCheck.org, look at the cameras, find out what the route looks like where you’re going and then allow extra time,” said Don Hamilton, an ODOT spokesman.

If you need snow tires for travel, ODOT officials urge you to not wait until the last minute. They also said to pay attention to roadside signs and to chain up when required.

Even in the best of road conditions, Thanksgiving travel is hectic — with the uncertainty of winter weather, be prepared for anything. You’ll be grateful once you’re at your destination safely for that turkey dinner.

