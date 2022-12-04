Snow is sticking to roads in higher elevations, December 4, 2022 (Forest Grove Fire)

Snow sticking in areas in and around the Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is falling across the Willamette Valley and it’s sticking in some places.

While snow can be very exciting, many agencies across Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington are warning drivers to stay safe on the road.

The resounding message being shared by agencies like the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Oswego Police and Forest Grove Fire, is to take it slow and to plan ahead to make sure you get where you’re going safely.

In preparation for the snow, the Portland Beaurea of Transportation shared on Twitter that almost 5,000 gallons of de-icer were placed along routes around the city.

PBOT also shared a website, where drivers can view up-to-date routes, closures and weather information.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted traction tires are advised for anyone traveling on SR-14.

At the same time, ODOT’s TripCheck tweeted a reminder that traction tires and chains are advised for travelers in the Cascade Locks/Hood River area.

The Oregon Zoo announced that ZooLights will be closing for the night.

Stay with KOIN 6 News for the latest information.