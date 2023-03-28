A screen capture from an ODOT TripCheck camera taken at mile marker 7, south of Ashland, Oregon on March 28, 2023. (Courtesy: ODOT)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heads up if your spring break plans have you headed south on Interstate 5. Thanks to a spring storm, the freeway is closed and detours are limited.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says due to the severe weather conditions, I-5 is closed from exit 14 in Ashland to the California border. ODOT says the closure in Oregon comes at the request of California transportation officials and will likely last until conditions on the California side of the border improve.

ODOT also says OR 66 and OR 273 are closed to all but local traffic due to the weather.

For more information check out ODOT’s TripCheck page here.

ODOT is warning the closure could be lengthy.