PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A few scattered showers are lingering Sunday morning behind Saturday’s weather system. There will be a few scattered showers but plenty of dry time as well, with high temps topping out in the mid-40s.

We are currently inbetween weather systems. The next system arrives Monday with plenty of rain from the Oregon coast through the Willamette Valley. High temperatures will top out in the mid-40s.

The mountains will continue to pick up lots of snow, especially at the ski resorts this coming week. They will be measuring new snow in feet in the Cascades.

Colder air poised just north of us is forecast to swing down over the Pacific Northwest later in the week.

That could spell snow in the Willamette Valley snow. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, so stay tuned for the latest updates.