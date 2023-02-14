PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Love it or hate it, it’s a snowy start for many across western Oregon and Washington on this Valentine’s Day. Any traffic issues caused by snow will be short-lived. Sunshine will help temperatures warm above freezing shortly after sunrise.

Portland Valentine’s Day planner

Any snowfall that may accumulate will quickly be lost to melting. Icy conditions have the potential to develop late Tuesday night from melting snow as temperatures fall below freezing. Afternoon highs will quickly rebound above freezing come Wednesday afternoon.

Portland’s extended forecast

Dry skies are expected to get underway shortly after sunrise Tuesday. That will last through the end of the week. The Pacific Northwest isn’t expecting to see any additional moisture until the weekend.