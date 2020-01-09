No doubt January is our month for lowland snow

The week of Jan. 12-18 is looking increasingly colder with the threat of lowland snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If snow is something that gets you excited, January should be your favorite month of the year! With the possibility of lowland snow in the coming forecast, we are also entering some of our busiest times of the winter.

Our current forecast for the next couple of days is calling for rain, but the week of Jan. 12-18 is looking increasingly colder with the threat of lowland snow. That is right on time with our January snowframe, which weather models are leaning towards but may always lean back a few degrees warmer. Snow chances and timing are not solidified and what that may mean for communities in the Willamette Valley is still not certain.

You may remember Jan. 10-11, 2017, when parts of Portland and SW Washington saw more than 10 inches of snow, making it a very exciting time for snow lovers around the area.

Now, what do we know about our January snowstorms? They sometimes pack some mean powder.

Our greatest 24-hour snowfall came on Jan. 21, 1943, with a measurement of 14.4 inches. Snow in Portland can be special, creating a tranquil environment with beautiful architecture and snowy trees. We have to fast forward to 1950 to capture some of our other extreme stats including the number of days with measurable snow (21 days in 1950) and our greatest depth (15 inches in 1950).

The information that I find intriguing, is how uncommon our major snowstorms are in the first week of January. This information is provided from the NWS Portland Climate Data that you can find here.

Additionally, how about the stat that 75 percent of the snowiest days have fallen in the last two weeks of January? If you’re interested in trends and patterns, it might be something to keep in mind when you’re thinking of traveling. Lastly, the number of days in snow for Portland in January is two. It doesn’t sound like much but for Portland, it is more than any other winter month.

So what is coming? You can always get your forecast right here in the weather tab. Also, download our free weather app!