Snowfall helps local mountains accumulate base

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Freezing levels drop to near 3,000′ Thursday.

Accumulations began on the road in Government Camp on Wednesday night.

The Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades has been extended to 3 pm Thursday above 3,500′.

While showers continued overnight intermittently, you can expect bigger breaks between showers Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures Thursday morning will be in the upper 30’s – low 40’s, mid 30’s for outlying valley with daytime highs in the low 50’s.

November is our rainiest month followed by December and January.