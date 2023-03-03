PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of late-winter snow is forecast for the Portland metro area this weekend. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Columbia River Gorge in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that wet, slushy snow will be possible in low-elevation areas. Roughly 1 to 4 inches of snow will be possible in elevations above 500 feet.

“Wet snow may fall, with the best shot for sticking snow in the hilltops, mainly above 1,000 feet,” Bayern said. “Most of the metro will wake up to wet roads, spots of slush and a chill in the air. Rain showers continue into Saturday afternoon with chilly highs in the low 40s.”

Snow will be possible along I-5 and I-84 on Friday and Saturday. (KOIN)



The National Weather Service warns that drivers should anticipate slippery road conditions through the gorge during the advisory period. A snow probability chart provided by the NWS shows that Cottage Grove, Sandy and Sweet Home are among the areas most likely to see an inch of snow or more on Saturday.