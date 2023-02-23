PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland received five times as much snow as Denver overnight, setting a record for the city’s second-highest snowfall total in a single day.

National Weather Service data recorded from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday shows that Portland’s snowfall bested every other major city in the Pacific Northwest.

While some areas in the greater Portland area received up to 10 inches of powder, roughly 5.3 inches of snow fell within the city limits. Portland also matched snowfall totals in parts of the Midwest and recorded significantly higher snow levels than other low-lying metropolitan areas in the Western U.S.

Totals around the Portland area Wednesday. (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News has compiled a list of notable snow totals from around the U.S. on Wednesday. Scroll through the maps below to see how Portland’s snow compared to the rest of the U.S.

Portland saw roughly 5.3 inches of snow within its city limits. (Infographics provided by the NWS)

While the Cascades and Coast Range saw moderate to heavy snowfall, Eugene missed out on Wednesday’s winter weather.

Seattle was mostly snowless Wednesday. However, some areas of the Olympic Peninsula saw significant amounts of snow.

Grants Pass saw roughly 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Boise also received a light dusting of snow well below Portland’s totals.

Portland bested Denver in snow Wednesday. Totals in neighboring Aspen, meanwhile, received more than 36 inches.

Ares of the Midwest saw as much as Portland Wednesday. Other areas saw 8 to 12 inches.

Lake Tahoe saw snowfall totals comparable to Portland.

The mountains in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest saw the most snowfall in the Pacific Northwest yesterday.

Much of New England also failed to receive as much snow as Portland.

A national look at 24-hour snowfall totals for Wednesday, Feb. 22. (NWS)

Chances of rain and snow remain possible through the weekend. Check back for more info as KOIN 6 continues to monitor the latest storm conditions.