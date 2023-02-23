PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland received five times as much snow as Denver overnight, setting a record for the city’s second-highest snowfall total in a single day.
National Weather Service data recorded from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday shows that Portland’s snowfall bested every other major city in the Pacific Northwest.
While some areas in the greater Portland area received up to 10 inches of powder, roughly 5.3 inches of snow fell within the city limits. Portland also matched snowfall totals in parts of the Midwest and recorded significantly higher snow levels than other low-lying metropolitan areas in the Western U.S.
KOIN 6 News has compiled a list of notable snow totals from around the U.S. on Wednesday. Scroll through the maps below to see how Portland’s snow compared to the rest of the U.S.
Chances of rain and snow remain possible through the weekend. Check back for more info as KOIN 6 continues to monitor the latest storm conditions.