How much snow did your city or town get? Here are NWS totals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A winter storm delivered a wallop to the region, bringing snow and ice and impacting roads, power lines and resulting in damage.

However, it’s still a rare event making our beautiful region even more lovely.

So how much snow did your town get? Here’s what the National Weather Service is reporting so far over the last 24 hours.

Editor’s note: National Weather Service says these are unofficial and supplemental totals taken from various locations, with some municipalities reporting different totals depending on location, starting at 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.