How much snow did your city or town get? Here are NWS totals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A winter storm delivered a wallop to the region, bringing snow and ice and impacting roads, power lines and resulting in damage.

However, it’s still a rare event making our beautiful region even more lovely.

So how much snow did your town get? Here’s what the National Weather Service is reporting so far over the last 24 hours.

Editor’s note: National Weather Service says these are unofficial and supplemental totals taken from various locations, with some municipalities reporting different totals depending on location, starting at 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

LocationSnow fall (24 hours)Snow depth (previously reported)
Portland6.0 inches7.0 inches
Mount Hood Village14.0 inches19.0 inches
Timber11.0 inchesMM
Beaverton2.0 inches2.5 inches
Yamhill2.0 inchesMM
Milwaukie4.0 inches6.0 inches
Cornelius2.0 inches3.0 inches
McMinnville2.1 inchesMM
Rainier4.2 inches6.0 inches
Banks3.8 inches4.8 inches
Hillsboro1.3 inches1.5 inches
Hood River9.5 inches11.5 inches
Sandy3.6 inches4.3 inches
North Plains4.0 inches6.5 inches
Tillamook3.5 inches3.5 inches
Vancouver8.5 inches9.0 inches
Brush Prairie12 inches12.0 inches
Orchards6.0 inches6.5 inches
Kelso5.5 inches8.5 inches
Underwood5.3 inches10.1 inches

