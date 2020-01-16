Snowflakes possible in Portland Friday; Gorge seeing snow, freezing rain potential

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been a wild week of weather in the Pacific Northwest, and we’re not quite done with a wintry mix in the forecast.

Although we’ll be drying out Thursday evening in Portland, travel will still be tough in the Gorge, as snow is still sitting on the roadways with sub-freezing temperatures. The mountains will continue to see snow showers over the weekend with tough travel over Government Camp.

The mountains will continue to see snow showers and tough travel over Government Camp through Thursday night. We could ultimately see 1 to 3 inches of new snow there.

However, the Portland metro area will see isolated showers and a mainly cloudy, mainly dry finish to Thursday, with highs in the low 40s.

That being said, all eyes are on the morning hours as temperatures cool to the low to mid-30s Friday with the help of light east winds. As a result, post-frontal showers will be chilly and potentially bring snow showers throughout the Portland metro area. The KOIN 6 Weather team believes we’ll see a similar set up the last few mornings, where Portland saw cold temps with flurries and little to no accumulation; higher terrains around 1,000 feet or more could see up to an inch Friday morning, including the areas around the West Hills and in Clark County in Washington.

The next system approaches Friday afternoon, bringing a warm front that will result in rain showers for the Willamette Valley, resulting in a soggy finish to the night. The Gorge will see increasing snow showers through the afternoon, turning into a wintry mix with freezing rain potential, so be sure to check conditions on Friday before hitting the road.

The mountains are expecting another round of heavy snow this weekend, although it won’t be as stormy as it was last weekend. Mt. Hood could possibly see 6 to 10 inches of new snow from Friday through Saturday, making travel tough for those who want to hit the slopes this weekend. However, it looks like snow levels will skyrocket to 9,000 feet this Sunday.