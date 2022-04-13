PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The moisture that is moving through has produced some light slushy spots for the hills, while the majority of the metro area will bare a wet, snow-free commute on Wednesday.

It was a lackluster kind of morning around Portland with mainly rain/chunky rain showers falling. Most issues, delays and road closures remain in the west hills of Portland with slush still on roadways and downed trees from Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

There is a chance for scattered showers and downpours with hail through the afternoon. Some of the heavier shower cells may produce a rain/snow mix as downdrafts force colder air to the surface.

The pool of moisture that moved over Portland around 5 a.m produced a light rain/snow mix in some higher elevations. Showers overnight continued to cool down the atmosphere, priming the hills above 500 feet for light snow. Now, it must be noted, that we are not working with as much moisture as Monday. In fact, it will be about a quarter of what we had on Monday.

Swipe through the slideshow below to see what you can expect on the road. The forecast is calling for a trace to 1 inch of snow on the valley floor. The hills around the area may pick up somewhere closer to two or three inches.

Temperatures are going to warm back to the mid-40s by the afternoon. The cold air aloft will still be an impact, helping fuel thunderstorms with hail and graupel in the valley.

Snow will continue for the coast range and the Cascades Wednesday. If you have to travel the mountains, you will need the chains once again as the passes still expect several inches of snowfall today with compact snow on roadways

Showers continue into Thursday with possibly a brief dusting of snow, yet little to no impact on most roadways. We then dry up on Friday for a moment with a dry, warmer Easter Sunday likely to set up.