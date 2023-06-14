MT. HOOD MEADOWS, Ore. (KOIN) — The summer sizzle of the solstice may turn to a slushy, slick and snowy scenario for Oregon’s high country this year.

A developing low-pressure system is building over Alaska now and is expected to push its way into the Pacific Northwest this weekend. Portland’s temperatures will fall nearly 10 degrees below normal for the middle of June this weekend and last through the start of next week.

Rain returns to Portland this weekend while snow elevations drop to nearly 4,000 ft. Sunday night. Timberline Lodge sits at roughly 6,000 ft. and will likely see a few snow showers Sunday night into Monday. This comes as an influx in moisture coincides with cooler-than-normal temperatures.

Snow isn’t unheard-of at these higher elevations in June, but the timing of the snow to the summer solstice is something that sparks interest. Especially after Portland broke the record for the hottest month of May ever seen.

Lower snow elevations possible this weekend over Oregon’s Cascades

LIVE Mt. Hood camera