The Pacific Northwest is forecast to see above-average amounts of precipitation into Thanksgiving. | National Weather Service

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Prepare for rainy travel and increased airport wait times as stormy weather is forecast to move into the Pacific Northwest early next week.

Rain is most likely on Monday night and Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Wet weather will remain possible on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day, but KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that conditions will likely dry out by Thanksgiving.

“If you have travel plans over the upcoming holiday, you may be in the clear,” Bayern said. “Models are trending towards a drier Thanksgiving with high-pressure building midweek. Showers may arrive early in the week, but the region quickly dries by Wednesday.”

Friday’s snowfall forecast. | National Weather Service

Driving through mountain passes should also be manageable, as recent snowfall totals remain underwhelming. Heavier snowfall will be possible as we get closer to December.

“We will likely avoid heavy mountain snow over the Cascades until the following weekend,” Bayern said. “Mountain snowfall looks depressing near Thanksgiving. We may have to wait until December to see heavier rounds of snow in the Cascades.”

With travel numbers returning to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing construction at the Portland International Airport, the Port of Portland is advising holiday travelers to arrive at PDX at least two hours early, especially between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

“The airport is bustling – and spaces are changing – so travelers are encouraged to keep three things top of mind to make travel seamless this holiday season,” the Port of Portland said.

The immediate forecast is cold and cloudless in Portland Friday, with a high of 46 degrees. The sunshine is accompanied by blustery 30-mph winds, making for chilly outdoor conditions. Temperatures are forecast to sink into the low 30s tonight.