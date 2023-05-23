PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of heat will send pollen counts soaring to high levels in Portland later this week.

Pollen counts are expected to rise this week in Portland with oak, ash, and grasses being the biggest pollen producers

Now is the time to get stocked up on allergy suppressants as the lack of rainfall keeps pollen particulates suspended in the air this week. Not only are pollinating plants thriving in the heat, but a wet spring season has increased the vegetation growth in the Pacific Northwest.

Very little rain is expected in the forecast for those in valley locations, but a stray thunderstorm or two is possible by the weekend for the Cascades.

Portland’s extended forecast with Friday as the warmest day of the week

Temperatures are expected to warm Thursday and Friday. Afternoon conditions will likely return to the mid-80s by Friday.

These warmer temperatures align with the start of the Portland Rose Festival’s City Fair event. That means the pollen impacts will likely be elevated for those spending time outside.

Portland’s Rose Festival City Fair forecast Friday, May 26, 2023

Not only will allergies be a nuisance, but heat-related illnesses are possible as temperatures remain above average Friday evening.