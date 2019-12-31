Soggy celebration in store for New Year’s Eve

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — If you have plans to hit the town this New Year’s Eve to celebrate, you’ll want to grab your rain gear — we’ll be in for a wet one.

Heavy rain showers make a comeback on this last day of 2019. A strong plume of precipitation will direct towards the Pacific Northwest this afternoon bringing rain and gusty winds along with it.





The heaviest of rain arrives throughout Tuesday afternoon and will continue into the late evening. By midnight, areas in the valley could see rain totals close to half an inch.

Gusty winds will also ramp up by the late morning. Wind gusts around 20 to 30 mph will continue through midnight. Areas around the coast, especially the headlands, may see winds closer to 40 mph tonight.

Conditions look fine for travel in the valley and over the mountain passes on Tuesday night. Snow levels will rise to 9,000 feet by midnight with rain over Government camp and other passes.





However, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect early Wednesday as snow levels cool to around 4,000 feet. We’ll start to see heavy snow building up throughout Wednesday and new snow across mountain passes by Wednesday night. If you’ll be driving over the passes then, you’ll want to keep your eyes on the forecast.

