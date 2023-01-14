PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wet weather continues to find its way into the Pacific Northwest on this extended holiday weekend.

A secondary system from Friday will push onshore Saturday. That will help keep the flow of moisture into the area through Sunday.

Next round of rain moves in late Saturday

Sneaker waves remain the biggest threat to Oregon and Washington’s coast through the weekend. Extreme caution should be used when spending time near the water.

Persistently gray skies continue to help Portland’s monthly rainfall totals. As of Friday morning, PDX has seen 1.98″ of rain. That’s helped shrink the rain deficit down to only 0.08″. The total water year since Oct. 1 has Portland at over 1.39″ of normal.

The surplus of wet weather continues to help decrease the impacts felt of the drought situation.

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a day to give back to the community. That’s where skies will give way to a few breaks in the rain showers.

Temperatures are expected to sit near normal with a chance to see a few light and isolated showers throughout the day.