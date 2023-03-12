PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Struggling to get out of bed after losing an hour of sleep and hearing the sound of rain? You’re not alone.

Another round of rain is set to keep the Pacific Northwest under gray skies and wet conditions through the start of next week. This latest system won’t impact temperatures significantly, but it will keep western Oregon and Washington below average Sunday.

Mid-morning rain showers will impact those running in the Portland Shamrock Run. Temperatures will sit in the upper 30s by sunrise and warm into the upper 40s to low 50s by the afternoon.

Portland’s Shamrock Run forecast Sunday morning through Sunday evening

This latest round of wet weather will continue through the middle of the week. Rain accumulation will near 1.0-1.35 inches through Tuesday evening in Portland. Coastal locations could see closer to 2 inches.

Forecast rain totals from Sunday morning to Tuesday evening across western Oregon and Washington

Temperatures continue to struggle as rain continues to through the middle of the workweek.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s most accurate extended forecast

Average afternoon highs should be in the mid 50s for the middle of March. Portland may see more seasonal conditions by the end of the week and into next weekend. Snow elevations will remain above 1,000 feet this weekend thanks to the latest warming trend. That will keep Portland and the Willamette Valley free of any snow.