Soggy start to the holiday weekend

Travelers may deal with snow over the passes Saturday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many families will hit the road this weekend as the Christmas holiday quickly approaches.

The first half of the weekend will stay soggy as heavy rain continues to fall throughout the coast and valley.

Weekend Forecast: The Coast

Weekend Forecast: The Valley

A Flood Watch set by the National Weather Service in Portland went into effect on Thursday. It will continue through Sunday morning for the increased risk for flooding. The heaviest of rain will focus along the coast and coast range.

Flooding areas of concern (NWS Portland):

the Grays in Wahkiakum County (SW Washington)

the Siletz and Alsea in Lincoln County

the Luckiamute in Polk and Benton Counties

Johnson Creek in the Portland metro area

More mountain snowfall is forecast over the weekend. By Saturday night, snow levels will drop to 3,500 feet. There could be up to 1-3″ of snow accumulation through Government camp.

Travelers are encouraged to prepare for winter driving conditions over the passes Saturday to Sunday and to check trip conditions before departing.