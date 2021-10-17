Soggy Sunday? Depends where in Oregon you are

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There was a moment this week that the forecast was looking destined to be soggy for our Sunday. For some, that statement will not change. However, the Willamette Valley is looking for a little space this weekend from the rain — and that request may be coming.

As an incoming front moves in Sunday morning, it is expected to mainly hold west of the Coast Range through breakfast and lunch. Instead of pouring moisture over into the valley, that rain is going to remain set for the coast until the afternoon hours of the day.

It will be a wet day from Astoria all the way south along the Pacific Ocean and coastal land. If you swipe through the first three graphics, you will see the Futurecast for Sunday. Notice there will be some rain that finds a way east by the evening hours. Just a few patchy showers around Portland. Moderate rain for the Cascade foothills and counties south. I would count on rain Sunday, just not nearly as much as previously projected.

Rain totals appear to be limited to around .05 to .10 of an inch around Portland on Sunday. That isn’t saying much as the coast is expect to push half-an-inch with a handful of locations finding a bit more. I would expect more dry time Sunday than wet hours. If you want to avoid the chance of getting caught out in the rain in Portland, you’ll want to get activities out of the way early in the day.

Temperatures will again be back below average. Expecting daytime highs to be in the mid to upper 50s today. We shall return to the 60s by Tuesday, but the next few days are going to be below average. That is something we are used to this month. Warmer from The Dalles south to Madras Sunday afternoon, with a cloudy 60 to 65 degrees.