PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Another system is approaching the PNW Sunday, and thus we’ll see heavy rain at times with the possibility of thunderstorms across Portland in the afternoon and evening. But the threat of thunderstorms is higher in the southern part of the Willamette Valley and over the Cascades.

Rainfall totals could be near two inches for some in the Willamette Valley by the end of the weekend. We saw .82 inches of rain in Portland on Saturday before 7pm.

The chance of thunderstorms along the coast will last through Monday evening. Our shoreline this weekend could also see a greater threat for sneaker waves. Waves are expected to run up higher than normal through Sunday.

Breezy and Wet to Start the Week

Active weather is the name of the game Monday and Tuesday with numerous rain showers in the forecast and gusty winds.

Monday evening’s wind gusts in the Portland area could get up to 39 mph out of the SSW.

Colder Morning Mid-week

Wednesday into Thursday morning we start to dry out, but the morning lows will look to hover in the upper 30s once again.

So, make sure to have your layers handy this week!

