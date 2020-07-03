Some updates to your 4th of July forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’ve been keeping track of the Fourth of July forecast, I want to give you a heads up on a few minor changes across parts of Oregon and Washington. The forecast is looking nice but there will be some areas of clouds and even the possibility for some patchy drizzle in the morning for the coast. The forecast continues to cool a degree or two around the valley with a few more clouds in the forecast. Temperatures still right around average in the mid-to-upper 70s by the afternoon.

So where do the changes come into the forecast? Mostly for areas of the Oregon coast for the morning to mid-day hours. Notice that the futurecast is picking up on some moisture for the late morning. It’s likely that the forecast is dry, but I can’t rule out some pesky clouds hanging around for a little bit longer than you may prefer. However, it should be nice for barbequing and doing some outdoor activities for the afternoon.

I’d like to show you the cloudcast graphic as well, so you can see some of the locations that may be dealing with that cloud coverage. Central Oregon looks to be the consistent location for a clear sky for the day, but the Oregon coast may have some problems throughout the day. If you were hoping to catch some sunshine you may have to wait until the afternoon. By the evening hours, most locations starting to clear out and we should finish with a nice Fourth of July night. This is all because of an upper-level trough that is taking time to meander to the east. We will transition from that on Saturday, but it may leave the onshore flow intact until Sunday.