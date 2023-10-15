PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We are in between weather systems Sunday morning as a southerly wind will help boost temperatures into the lower 70s across the Portland metro area. If you need to get the lawn mowed or leaves raked up, this would be a good day to do it.

Temperatures along the Oregon coast will range from the lower to mid-60s on Sunday with a light wind. October is running below normal on rainfall at PDX, so any rain we get is definitely needed.

The next system arrives Monday, with plenty of cold October rain on the way.

However, a ridge of high pressure returns mid-week and that will last into the weekend. Expect temperatures to reach the mid-70s by later in the week. That is well above normal for this time of the year.