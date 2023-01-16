PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain showers will become a little less frequent Monday for western Oregon and Washington. Additional rainfall totals will be limited Monday and Tuesday with the best chance for rain along the coast.

Wet weather continues through Wednesday before dry skies return

The rain potential increases again Wednesday as another cold front moves in from the Pacific Ocean. Mid-week rain comes to an end Thursday and lasts through Friday. Sunshine finally returns to the forecast.

Extended weather forecast for Portland metro area

Sunrise and sunset time for Portland Friday, January 20, 2023

Friday’s sunny forecast coincides with the first 5 p.m. hour sunset of the year.