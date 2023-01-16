PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain showers will become a little less frequent Monday for western Oregon and Washington. Additional rainfall totals will be limited Monday and Tuesday with the best chance for rain along the coast.
The rain potential increases again Wednesday as another cold front moves in from the Pacific Ocean. Mid-week rain comes to an end Thursday and lasts through Friday. Sunshine finally returns to the forecast.
Friday’s sunny forecast coincides with the first 5 p.m. hour sunset of the year.