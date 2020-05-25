Spotty showers and a cloudy sky for Memorial Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We may only have one or two more chances for rain before we wrap up the month and one of those moments will be to start the week on Memorial Day.

Many still doing what they can to honor those who have fallen while serving and if you step out for a memorial or just want to think about a loved one, you may need to be ready for some light rain. The forecast below is for Portland, but many in the valley should see something similar. Most seeing the upper 60s with the possibility for temperatures even a bit cooler if you end up with some rain.

Let’s talk about the delineation of those showers, for it does look to be clear that the heaviest of this moisture will likely stay in Washington. With that said, some minor light rain may extend south to about Marion county. If you’re south of Salem, it’s likely going to be a mainly dry day. The morning hours will bring in a higher chance for rain around Portland and surrounding communities, anywhere from 7 to noon. The heaviest of the rain will probably fall for areas in Clark and Cowlitz counties, locations like Castle Rock and Battle Ground.

You can check out the slideshow below that will have the forecast for most of the communities across the state. The coolest of temperatures will fall on the Oregon coast and the warmest pockets will likely be for those over in central and eastern Oregon. Locations like Burns may even see temperatures push to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Drier weather and warmer temperatures to arrive by midweek! Enjoy the cool and cloudy spring conditions for your Memorial Day.