PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With lighting and thunderstorms making their way through much of Oregon Saturday afternoon and evening, Sunday’s thunderstorm threat looks to remain in the eastern part of our state.

We had a toasty afternoon around Portland metro area on Saturday. But the well-above normal highs are about to be a thing of the past at least as far as this upcoming week is concerned. It could feel like a little bit of a weather whiplash as we go from a daytime high of 91 degrees on Saturday to a forecasted high of 72 degrees on Monday.

A few spotty showers are possible Sunday morning and later in the afternoon and evening, and we’ll also start to see cooler temperatures. The forecast in Portland for Sunday calls for the mid 70s.

Labor Day on Monday looks to be slightly drier than Sunday, but cooler. And as we start our new week, temps will hover in the low to mid 70s.