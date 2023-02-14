PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While many are waking up to snow-covered yards and roads this Valentine’s Day, others are getting a rain/snow mix.

Most of the Portland metro area is seeing wet roadways, but upper elevations, including the Oregon Zoo, are getting some snow. Even though temperatures weren’t bitterly cold, fine flakes were still falling throughout the west hills early Tuesday morning.

Southwest Washington saw the most action overnight with persistent snowfall in the Ridgefield area. Although much of the snow has worn away on major roadways, drivers should expect some snow on side roads.

Downtown Vancouver is mainly seeing slushy snow on softer surfaces with a little built up on the roadway.

The winter weather has forced multiple school districts across the region to delay or cancel classes. The full list of closures and delays can be found here.

The rain-snow mix is expected to move out of the area around 9 a.m.

Stick with KOIN 6 News and KOIN.com for updates.