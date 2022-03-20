PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring arrives with the Vernal Equinox at 8:32 a.m. Sunday. And it’s likely to be a bit on the cold side.

Sunday begins cold with morning low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Expect scattered rain showers for the Willamette Valley in the early part of the day while snow will still be falling at times in the Cascades, including below pass level.

The west end of the Gorge could see some mixed showers early on, too. Mostly cloudy skies and colder air will keep daytime highs well below our average of 57. Expect highs in the upper 40s in the Metro and Valley locations.

The 7-day forecast beginning March 20, 2022 (KOIN)

Our next system moves in quickly after the midday Sunday, and rain begins building into the Coast and Southwest Washington through the second half of the day. Although, the bulk of the moisture is set to move across the region, making for widespread rain on Monday. Daytime highs will be slightly warmer Monday, in the low 50s.

Spring Break continues with our warmest day of the week on Tuesday. Despite a stray shower in the morning, drier conditions will prevail. A quick ridge of high pressure will help kick temperatures up the to mid- to upper-60s.

The ridge is short-lived though, and we see a few more showers for Wednesday. Temperatures even out in the low 60s for the rest of the week, and dry conditions will be the main focus of the forecast.