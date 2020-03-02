Spring is around the corner, but a freeze is still possible

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Yes, we are still in winter (March 19 – Spring Equinox).

Although our overnight temperatures are slowly trending away from freezing, eventually an average low of 39 by the time we finish March, it is still possible for our temperatures to dip below freezing.

It’s about that time of the year where we start thinking about warmer weather after a long winter. It’s also a great time to start doing some yard work. Do you need to be concerned about a hard freeze or just a freeze, in general, the next few weeks? I would keep it in mind and still be prepared for a potential freeze.

February does tend to be the month that we start to eliminate those hard freeze temperatures of 28 degrees or below. With a clear night and a cold air mass moving in from time to time in March, we can’t rule out a period of time where that may happen.

In the past, Portland has seen temperatures hit those hard freeze levels deep into the month of March, albeit not very often.

Will the temperatures stay that cold for an extended period of time? Come this time of the year, that answer is typically no for Portland. It is more likely that we may experience a freeze or what some may call a “soft freeze”, where the temperature may hit 32 degrees but it doesn’t become much colder than that. It is more likely that we will just graze a frost over a freeze.

Notice over the last 11 days, we’ve only dropped below freezing once and bottomed out at 32 degrees once. Many days very close, leading to the likelihood of some frost on cars or the grass. I would call our morning temperatures a bit unruly this time of the year with some mornings near freezing and others in the upper 30s to lower 40s because of clouds and a transitioning warmer air mass.

In fact, most of the communities west of the Cascades this morning recorded low temperatures in the 40s today. Where it was clear and dry, those temperatures did cool to near freezing or below. Those considered to be in the high desert of Oregon will be battling colder temperatures because of the different climate. Note that areas of Madras down to Bend started in the mid-20s today.