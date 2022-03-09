PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – March can give glimmers of spring hope, but we aren’t quite finished with winter just yet.

Today we clear the clouds out after a few lingering showers in the morning. Those showers are mainly going to be south of Multnomah county. Portland will be mainly dry today with a chilly afternoon temperature of 48 degrees. For those of you that are checking in from Marion County or south in Linn County, your chance for shower activity is a bit higher to start the day.

Temperatures are fairly chilly too, with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s. Downtown Portland will start the day around 40 degrees.

Swipe through the graphics below to get an idea of the forecast in your community. It will be a cold one for central Oregon, with temperatures near freezing. Expect a chance for some light snow in the morning for areas of Jefferson County and Deschutes County. That means there could be some minor snow around Madras in the morning. Although we have sunshine pumping in by afternoon, we remain crisp. Temperatures will be warmest out by the Oregon coast with highs in the lower 50s.

We may wrap up the day with some measurable rain, but that should occur early in the day if not before sunrise. Weather models are projecting about .05 around Portland.

We do want to note that the snow level forecast is down to around 1,000 feet or possibly a bit lower. There may be a few flakes that find a way to some of the lower elevations of the foothills. Most should avoid any sort of winter weather. The heaviest snow will be up in the mountains.

There is a winter weather advisory for some of the aforementioned central Oregon counties we mentioned. Those will mainly be for the higher elevations there in the high desert. That winter weather should be gone around noon, with an expiring winter alert at 10 a.m. It will be a day to wear some of your heavier gear, due to the cold air moving through.