Spring is on the way and allergens are increasing this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a snowy scene just a few days ago, the greenery is back in full force and allergens will continue to ramp up. You may want to just get outside of the house for a bit for a walk or maybe get some yard work done.

Well, the allergy forecast for the Portland metro area is going to be noticeable this week because of some warmer and drier weather. Right now, most days this week will be hovering the higher range of the medium category and then it will cross over to a medium-high range by midweek.

For those of you feeling a runny nose or your sinuses acting up, it may be the result of those allergens this week.

Some locations around the Gorge may see more of an impact early in the week because of an increase in the wind. It will be the dry conditions that keep the allergy forecast leaning on the higher end this week.

Now is there any relief to the allergy forecast coming up? There is a possibility that the tail-end of the forecast may change in the coming days.

The weather pattern is showing signs of development up in the Gulf of Alaska that may swing an area of low pressure down the Pacific Northwest coast closer to Friday. Now, this will all for some cooler air to move our direction and it may even bring in a chance for some shower activity.

The tracking of that low may be just far enough off the coast to not make a major impact, but it will likely alter the allergy forecast for the better. You will see the core of light green colors and the black lines representing the 500mb geopotential height, which is the height relative to sea level.

For now, I would plan on some allergies coming through until we see a shift in the forecast. Even if we do happen to have a few showers, it’s likely the allergy forecast will probably hover in the medium range based on similar forecasts in the recent weeks.