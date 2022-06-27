Climatologists discussed where the PNW stands when it comes to drought, precipitation and wildfire risk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The current water year, which begins in October and ends in September, has dumped above-average precipitation on northern parts of the Pacific Northwest. But the southern part of the region, the area affected by drought, remains in the dust.

Climate experts from around the Pacific Northwest held a webinar Monday to discuss the June drought and climate outlook. This webinar takes place every couple of months. On Monday, experts focused heavily on the impact of the cooler temperatures and higher precipitation the region has seen so far this spring.

When looking at precipitation from October 2021-May 2022, Washington state climatologist Karin Bumbaco said totals for the entire state of Washington were above normal, while for Oregon they were below normal.

This below-normal amount in Oregon was due to the dry conditions in late winter.

“In late winter, we were in a much different place for the Pacific Northwest, really through about January 10th through the end of March, we were on the warm and dry side throughout much of the region. And then, we’ve had a pattern shift since April,” she said.

Since April, unusually cool and wet conditions have helped replenish snowpack and streamflows in Oregon and Washington. April and May precipitation was the fourth wettest on record for both Oregon and Washington.

“Spring and early summer has been among the top 10 coldest and wettest on record throughout the region. Because of that, drought has improved region-wide, though our long-term, multi-year precipitation deficits still do remain,” Bumbaco said.

Those deficits are most prominent in parts of Southern Oregon and Southern Idaho where reservoir levels remain below normal and where land remains in extreme drought.

The precipitation that has some rivers in the western part of Oregon reaching record streamflow in June seems to have skipped parts of the region that could use it most.

This slide from the Pacific Northwest DEWS June Drought & Climate Outlook webinar on June 27, 2022 shows the most recent streamflow percentages in the Pacific Northwest. Image courtesy NOAA

Joe Casola, the National Centers for Environmental Information’s western regional climate services director, said there’s basically no chance the areas impacted most by drought in the Pacific Northwest could receive enough rainfall through the end of the water year to recover from drought.

“It’s going to have to be more of a next water year [thing]. The chances of heavy rainfall, let alone the amount to offset the dryness that they’ve experienced the last several years. That type of rainfall is not coming in this water year,” he said.

The Pacific Northwest has been experiencing another year of La Niña conditions. La Niña tends to provide cooler and wetter weather across the Pacific Northwest during wintertime as colder storms drive into the region from the north.

Experts said that La Niña is only partially to blame for the abnormal spring precipitation. Casola said forecasts show there’s almost no chance of El Niño for the rest of the calendar year and into early 2023.

As far as agricultural impacts go, experts said it’s the rain and not the drought that has impacted crops more this spring. Wheat production is in good shape, Bumbaco said, but cherry production is down 21% from 2021 in the U.S. Experts believe the colder weather in the spring reduced pollination and fruit set. The April snowfall also impacted some cherry-growing regions in the Pacific Northwest.

Recently, some farmers west of the Cascades have reported their fields are too wet to drive tractors through.

Looking ahead, Casola said most of the northwest should expect a “return to chilliness” in the next two weeks. In July, forecasters expect there will be better chances for below-average temperatures in the parts of the Northwest closest to the coast. The rest of the region will have equal chances of being above or below average temperatures.

They don’t expect any more precipitation anomalies in July.

This slide from the Pacific Northwest DEWS June Drought & Climate Outlook webinar on June 27, 2022, shows the drought outlooks in the U.S. for June and the rest of summer 2022. Image courtesy NOAA

Through the rest of the summer, the chance increases for above-average temperatures in most of the Pacific Northwest, although the areas closer to the coast may be spared from the extreme heat.

This image from the Pacific Northwest DEWS June Drought & Climate Outlook webinar on June 27, 2022 shows the drought wildfire potential in the U.S. for July and August 2022. Image courtesy NOAA

The potential for wildfire is also above normal for most of the region, especially in Southern and Central Oregon and Southeastern Washington.